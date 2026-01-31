Ebonyi Gov. sacks commissioner, sanctions traditional rulers after community attack

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has imposed sweeping sanctions on political and traditional institutions in the Amasiri clan of Afikpo Local Government Area following a violent attack that claimed the lives of four residents of Okporojo community in Oso Edda.

During a visit to the affected area on Saturday, the governor ordered the withdrawal of certificates of office from traditional rulers in Amasiri, removed all village heads, and dissolved the Amasiri Town Development Union and its executive members.

He also dismissed all political appointees from the community, including the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Amari Omaka.

The actions followed an attack in which assailants, allegedly from the Amasiri clan, invaded Okporojo community, beheaded four persons, and fled with their severed heads.

Addressing residents, security officials, and community leaders during an on-the-spot assessment, Governor Nwifuru described the killings as “most unfortunate” and inconsistent with the values and laws of Ebonyi State.

He warned against reprisals and urged affected communities to exercise restraint, assuring them that the state government would ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

According to the governor, the crisis has lingered for years despite repeated peace efforts, including reconciliation meetings and boundary demarcations, which he said were consistently violated.

He said his visit was meant to send a clear message that lawlessness and disregard for constituted authority would no longer be tolerated, warning that continued provocation could push the situation beyond control.

Addressing the Amasiri community directly, Nwifuru stressed that violence could never offer a solution and warned that the conflict was approaching “a point of no return.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring peace in Edda Local Government Area, the governor pledged that government intervention would begin to produce visible results in the community by next year.

Expressing deep personal distress over the killings, Nwifuru said, “I am deeply saddened by this development. I never imagined that such would happen. It is quite unfortunate. But as a careful leader, one must speak less when angry, and at this moment, I will speak less.

“I want to assure the people of Okporojo autonomous community that the Ebonyi State Government will show the perpetrators what it means to challenge government authority. The lives lost will not be in vain.

“I plead with everyone to maintain peace. Those who initiated this violence will regret it. My visit today will leave a bold mark, and you will see the outcome before the end of the day.”

He further assured residents that as long as he remains governor, such acts of violence would not be tolerated.

The governor also criticised the breakdown of local authority despite the presence of council leadership in the area.