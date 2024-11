The Ebonyi state governor, Francis Nwifuru, has presented the sum of N396 billion, before the House of Assembly as the fiscal budget for the year 2025.



The breakdown of the 2025 appropriation bill, christened “Budget of Economic and Social Development” indicates that 112 billion was proposed for the recurrent budget, while N284 was allocated to the budget presented to the senators for the financial year.

More Details Coming!!