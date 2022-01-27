Ebonyi Gov. inaugurates five-man probe panel on varsity’s employment process

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has inaugurated a five-member probe panel to investigate the alleged fraudulent employment process in the Ebonyi College of Education in Ikwo Local Government area of the state.

The constituted probe panel include: Elizabeth Ogbaga as Chair, Chioma Nweze as Secretary, Obianuju Alo, Stella Nwagu and Ngozi Obichukwu.

Umahi, tasked the committee chair and members to thoroughly unravel circumstances around the fraudulent recruitment in the institution, adding that they should submit the findings and recommendations of their findings within two weeks.

Disclosing the inauguration Yesterday, the Commissioner for information and State orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated that the committee is expected to find out all employments made in that institution from 2019 till date, adding that they would follow due process to obtain information from the public as well.

“It was also directed to find out whether due process was followed and to seek memoranda from the public on any information on illegal employment done in that institution.” he said.

Orji, said that the panel would be saddled with the responsibility of investigating the finances within the period in review, adding that the findings of their exercise would be presented to the government alongside recommendations.

“The committee will also probe all finances of the institution within the period under review including all the projects done within the period and make appropriate recommendation to the state government,” he said.

He said that the governor in a suspension notice said the recruitment did not follow due process stipulated by the state government, adding that the governor approved the committee and directed member to submit findings and recommendations within two weeks.

”All employment conducted by the institution’s management from 2019 till date are hereby nullified.The state government is struggling to pay the salaries of the institution’s workers, yet the management of the institution is employing more people.” he added.

Before now, Umahi had on Tuesday suspended the Provost of the institution, Benedict Mbam and the Bursar, Azubike Ukaoma over fraudulent recruitment without due process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

