Ebonyi Gov. clears air on 2023 political ambition

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has faulted claims that his defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressive Congress (APC) unconnected to his 2023 political ambition.

Contrary to claims from some circle and section of media, the governor said, he was not seeking any political offices come 2023 and that his defection was to protest the alleged unfair treatment of South East region by PDP.

Umahi who also clarified that he had no deal with APC before his defection, noted that reports of the party with regards to zoning of the presidential position to the southeast was handiwork of mischief makers.

Addressing pressmen during a media chat in Abakaliki on Tuesday, said that his action had demonstrated that fight for justice does not necessarily needed to involve multitude and that his defection was to drive home a valid point.

According to him, I decided to become the sacrificial lamb that will be crucified for the interest and good of the South East as a zone and I will continue to agitate for the interest of the South East in or out of office.

“I want to clear the air that I never sort for PDP presidential ticket and I will not. So whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous.

“Even if PDP promises somebody presidential ticket how does it work where in over 8000 delegates will be voting. And such promise cannot happen with more than 10 or 20 people so people are being very mischievous about that.

“There are a lot of qualified persons from Southeast. Some people say I was promised lots of things by the APC, there was no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised southeast any position.

“However, I offered this movement as a protest to injustice being done to southeast by the PDP. Since 1999 the southeast have supported the PDP. At a time the five states were all PDP. One of the founding members of the PDP was from Southeast, the Late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

“It is absurd that since 1999 going to 2023, the southeast will never be considered to run for presidency under the PDP. And this is my position and will continue to be my position it had nothing to do with me or my ambition,” Umahi said.