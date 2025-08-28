Ebonyi Gov. approves N90,000 minimum wage for workers

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has approved ₦90,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state, exceeding the federal government-approved ₦70,000 wage.

The increment comes just two days after his Imo State counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma, announced a ₦104,000 minimum wage for civil servants, making Imo the highest-paying state in the country.

Uzodinma also announced salary increases for doctors and lecturers, with medical doctors now set to earn ₦503,000 monthly, while lecturers in tertiary institutions will receive ₦222,000.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebe, disclosed the new wage approval during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

According to Omebe, the government’s decision to increase the minimum wage is part of its ongoing efforts to improve workers’ welfare and cushion the effects of current economic challenges.

“We want to state categorically that this is not a political statement, as this government does not toy with workers’ welfare.

“The government has offset the pension and gratuities of state retirees from its creation in 1996 to date.

“The verification process for retirees in the local government areas has commenced, and once completed, payment will be made,” he said.