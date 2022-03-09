Ebonyi Gov. appeals court order sacking him, deputy from office

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has approached the Appeal Court, to seek redress on the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that ordered his removal and the deputy governor, Eric Igwe, from office, for defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi said that the judgement that remove him and his deputy from office for leaving the PDP for APC was incorrect and that the court should nullified it.

According to him, the Federal High Court erred in its ruling and they, therefore, disagreed with the entire judgment which ordered their sack from office after leaving PDP.

The governor’s appeal was filed in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021 and was presented before the court on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled that he was ineligible of occupying the office since the mandate was obtained on the platform of the PDP.

