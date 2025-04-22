Ebenezer Obey dismisses death reports through new music

Legendary Nigerian musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has dismissed widespread rumours of his death, assuring fans that he is alive, healthy, and in high spirits.

The 83-year-old music icon, in order to debunk the report, entertained millions of his fans, assuring them that the reports were handiwork of mischief makers in the country.

In a video shared on Tuesday through his official social media handle, the octogenarian was seen ditching out evergreen lyrics in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin to drive home his point.

“Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

“It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

The rumour had earlier triggered mourning messages across social media platforms. However, Tope Olukole, Obey-Fabiyi’s personal assistant, swiftly refuted the claim during an interview with TVC, reassuring fans of the music legend’s well-being.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion — the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse,” Olukole confirmed.

The death hoax comes weeks after the juju music maestro celebrated his 83rd birthday, a milestone marked with gratitude and celebration. Fans and well-wishers have since joined in applauding his resilience and praying for continued good health.