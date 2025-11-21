Six people die after earthquake in Bangladesh

At least six people have died alongside many others injured following a powerful earthquake which struck the Dhaka community in Bangladesh.

Three of the dead persons died after a building roof collapsed on them, while three pedestrians were crushed by building fallings, the mishap, causing grief and panic to residents at the scene.

The authorities also relayed that the 5.5 magnitude earthquake also caused huge damages to properties of yet to be known value as structures were slanted needing an intervention of emergency agencies who worked to restore calm at the scene.

In the ancient Kosaituli area, a six story building at Ghosh street collapsed, killing three pedestrians at the spot, leaving at least 10 people injured.

The police stated that the incident which happened on Friday also affected the Narsingdi Gabtoli, a falling sunshade injured one Delwar Uzzal, his 10-year-old son, Omar, who later died at the hospital alongside his two daughters who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The security agency added that an elderly woman also died in the Palash area, when mud collapsed on her. It also mentioned that a newborn, Fatema, died following a collapsed building at a family home, leaving her mother and a neighbour severely injured.

The authorities informed that in Gazipur Sreepur, over 300 garment workers were injured in a stampede while rushing to escape from the quake, many of them taken to local hospitals for recuperation.

The DBC Television in Dhaka stated that the quake was strong enough to be felt in several parts of India, South Bengal, notably in Kolkata, and led to the evacuation of residents in the areas.

The government disclosed, through its Chief Adviser, Muhammadu Yunus, expressed condolences over the mishap and added that there is a close monitoring on the situation.