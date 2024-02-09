The Super Eagles have expressed sadness over death of five Nigerians who were reported to have died as result of shock from tensed semi final game between the Nigerian team and South African Bafana Bafana players, at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, (AFCON), eventhough the match turned out victorious for the Eagles.

Eagles indicated that the passion and supports of the late Nigerians influenced the beautiful outcome of the match and pave way for the team to final of tournament.

As gathered by The Guild, four people identified to have died after the match were indicated to include a Kwara State University’s Deputy Bursar, Ayuba Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Cairo Ojougbo, Ivory Coast-based billionaire from Anambra State, Osondu Nwoye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and a 43-year-old man, Mikail Osundiji.

Ojougboh, a former House of Representative member, close associate of former president Goodluck Jonathan, and APC chieftain, was said to be medically sound but slumped and died immediately after Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimehin’s goal was canceled by the referee.

The team, which sympathized with the families of the deceased through a post on it official X handle on Friday, recognized the patriotism of late Nigerians from beginning of the AFCON’s tournament till their last breath, saying that they would be remembered for their love for team even though they would no long be around to witness the Super Eagles’ final match.

It said: “During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments.

“As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger”.

“May their souls find eternal peace. They will forever be remembered for their love for football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace.”