Dutch football legend, Seedorf, embraces Islam

A Dutch retired football star, Clarence Seedorf, has converted to Islam after being convinced by the practice in the religion including the activities of his wife, who is also Muslim.

Seedorf said that the conversion remains very special to him as well as his name that would not be changed as given by his parents.

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Ajax midfielder announced his conversion to Islam on Friday, describing the that had trailed his decision as very electric.

In a statement released through his official social media handle, he said: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family”.

He added, “I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam. I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”

Expressing her joy over the husband’s decision, the wife, Sophia, wrote on her social media: “I’m very happy and proud to be part of this special and beautiful moment of my love @clarenceseedorf joining the Muslim family. Welcome and may you continue to be blessed and inspire the world. Love you.”

Seedorf, it would be recalled, was the only player in UEFA Champions League history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs. It is a feat the likes of Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo are yet to achieve.

The hardworking and versatile player, who was gifted with strength and pace, represented the national team 87 times and played in three UEFA European Football Championships (1996, 2000, 2004) and the 1998 FIFA World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.

He was often seen as a spiritual, intelligent, and articulate figure in football what with his ability to speak six different languages.

