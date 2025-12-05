Dutch defender wins Man Utd’s November best player award

Dutch defender, Mathijs De Ligt, has been announced as Manchester United’s Player of the Month for November.

De light pulled highest from votes by fans ahead of midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, and Amad who claimed second and third places respectively, following his performance in the duration.

The club, in a statement, eulogized the Centre Back, who played all minutes of Premier League games this season, reminiscing his last gasp equalizer away at Tottenham alongside his input in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, terming it a cherished moment in the month.

”It’s obviously really nice to get the recognition from the fans, and get the award,” the 26-year-old awardee stated.

”I’m trying to do my job as good as possible and to get the recognition from that is always nice. I try to keep improving to help improving, to help the team even more.

”Hopefully I can continue like this and, in the end, it’s all about the end of the season. Now is just the beginning, the start, so hopefully I can continue like that and improve even more,” he concluded.

De Ligt, following the feat, became the most recent defender to get the accolade after Noussair Mazraoui who became a recipient 12 months ago.