Dutch club signs Super Eagles goalkeeper, Okoye, on free transfer

Dutch Eredivisie club, Sparta Rotterdam, has completed the signing of Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from German club, Fortuna Düsseldorf, on a free transfer.

The Eredivisie club, while confirming the goalkeeper signing, disclosed that the contract was a two-year deal and that both parties have option of extending the contract for another two years.

While stating that the goalkeeper would add value to the team, the club said that the player was in the interest of several clubs from different countries, but opted for Sparta to continue his development.

The club, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, stated that the player would be of value to the team’s trophy pursuit next season.

On his part, the Nigeria international said that he was happy to join the Dutch club and that the club would offer an opportunity to improve his career.

The transfer came three years after he joined Fortuna Düsseldorf from Bayer Leverkusen after playing times becomes difficult in the German club.

He moves to the Eredivisie in search of regular football in a bid to cement his claim to the super Eagles number one jersey.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper made his debut for the Nigeria national team in November 2019, in a friendly match against Brazil and is looking to take advantage of Nigeria’s uncertain goalkeeping situation.