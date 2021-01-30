Dubai goes tough on Nigerians, stops entry through other airlines

The Dubai Airport has stopped other airlines from carrying Nigerians into the city of Dubai or transiting through Dubai airport if they had visited Nigeria in the last 15 days prior to departure. This means other airlines who fly Nigerian passengers through their hubs cannot fly them into Dubai. The Dubai airport warned: “No passenger may enter Dubai from any other country/station if they have visited or transited via Nigeria in the last 15 days.”

In memo dated January 29, 2021, from Airport Operation Control Centre titled: Dubai Travel Protocol Update-Travel from Nigeria, the airport warned other airlines to observe these new rules as regards to passengers from Nigeria.

The memo said further: “kindly be advised, effective from 01 February, the following condition must be met for travel from Nigeria: departing from Nigeria to Dubai, all passengers are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate. The PCR should be conducted within 72 hours of date of departure.”

Other new rules for Nigerian passengers include: all passengers are required to a rapid COVID-19 test and obtain a negative result within four hours of their departure time.

Currently, it is only Emirates Airline that flies directly to Dubai from Nigeria.