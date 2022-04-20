Dubai becomes human traffickers’ new destination, other crimes city

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has identified Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the new destination human traffickers now lure Nigerians who were unaware of their antics.

It disclosed that the traffickers, after realising that NAPTIP officials had laid siege on all their routes, have also devices other means of getting their victims to the Arab country including airlifting.

According to the agency, these traffickers consider this unlawful act as a major business and after discovering that the cities were unsafe, they have concentrated on rural areas for recruitment of their victims.

This was disclosed by the Benin Zonal Commander for the agency, Nduka Nwanwenne, during a three-day sensitization programme on human trafficking, on Wednesday in Edo.

Nwanwenne lamented that the human traffickers were not abating due to the huge funds they realise from their victims through the services rendered in the country.

Also, the zonal commander revealed that irregular migration was also been used as a ploy for human trafficking, such that its victims were being exploited for their organs and that there is now an increase in organ harvesting not just for money rituals, but also for transplant.

Nwanwenne further called for collaborative effort as a security agency from parents and the government in order to put an end to the menace of human trafficking in the country, adding that baby factory operations were part of human trafficking that needs urgent intervention as well.

“As security agencies we must be alive to our duties. We must join hands with government to fight the issue of human trafficking. I must also advise parents to stop putting pressure on their children to go and make money. Parents should control themselves and give birth to only the number of children they can cater for”

