Dubai approves $272M business support amid Iran war

Dubai has approved economic facilitation measures worth 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) to support businesses, citing pressures on the regional economy amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

The measures are designed to provide immediate relief and enhance the flexibility of the emirate’s economy while strengthening overall preparedness for businesses and families.

The announcement was made on Monday, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with implementation scheduled to begin on April 1 for a period of three to six months, primarily to help businesses and residents navigate prevailing economic conditions.

The package represents a significant intervention by the Dubai government to cushion the impact of global and regional economic pressures on local enterprises and households.

Dubai Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed posted on X on Monday that the support measures aim to enhance the flexibility of the emirate’s economy, strengthen preparedness and enable businesses and families to navigate current economic conditions.

According to the statement, “Today, I chaired a meeting of The Executive Council, where we approved an AED 1 billion support package for Dubai’s business sector, to be rolled out from 1 April over the next three to six months. The measures are designed to strengthen the economy’s resilience, readiness and agility. We also reviewed Dubai’s 2025 performance, with GDP rising by 5.4% to exceed AED 937 billion.

“Our message is clear: Dubai remains committed to supporting individuals, families and businesses with confidence and stability. With strong institutions and deep community ties, the emirate continues to grow, turning challenges into opportunities and emerging stronger than ever.