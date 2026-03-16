Dubai airport resumes operation after drone attack

Dubai’s ​international airport was gradually resuming flights on Monday after a fuel tank fire caused by a drone attack forced ‌a temporary suspension, spotlighting the challenge for regional carriers grappling with the Middle East crisis.

The fire occurred early Monday when a drone struck a nearby fuel tank, prompting the precautionary suspension of all flights. Civil defence teams contained the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the “gradual resumption” of some flights. Emirates expects partial operations to restart around 06:00 GMT, after earlier diversions to Al Maktoum International Airport and precautionary halts to ensure passenger and staff safety.

Since February 28, Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. diplomatic missions, military bases, key oil infrastructure, and civilian buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020, has borne the brunt of these attacks. Other Gulf states have also been affected and have criticised Iran for the assaults.

On March 11, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, which sustained damage during the first day of the regional escalation.