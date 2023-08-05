D’Tigress lifts fourth consecutive African basketball trophy

The Nigerian female national basketball team, D’Tigress, has lifted its fourth consecutive African trophy after defeating Senegal 84-74 during the game.

With this victory, the Senegalese team, Lionesses, has lost to the D’Tigress four Afrosbasket during the final of the game.

Following the victory, the Nigerian coach, Rena Wakama, is the first female coach to win the Afrobasket championship.

The Rena Wakama- led ladies defeated the 11-time African champions to claim their sixth championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

The victory means that D’Tigress will now compete for a spot at the women’s basketball event of the 2024 Olympics.

D’Tigress quickly established their dominance with a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Senegalese kept it close in the second quarter with a 24-21 margin for D’Tigress extending their lead to 12 going to the halftime break.

Coming out for the second half, Senegal played with more urgency and were able to take the third quarter 26-19 reducing the deficit to five.

The fourth quarter was back and forth between the two best teams of the tournament as Senegal continued to close the gap but D’Tigress took it to win the game by 10 points.

The Lionesses have now lost to the D’Tigress in four Afrosbasket finals (2005, 2017, 2019, and 2023).

With the victory, the newly appointed D’Tigress Head Coach, Rena Wakama, has became the first woman to lead a team to the Afrobasket title.

Amy Okonkwo was named the final MVP

Nigeria’s Amy Okonkwo who finished the final with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists, was named the Most Valuable Player of the final.

