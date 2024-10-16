29 C
DSS takes over National Assembly amid impeachment plot against Akpabio

Personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) have been reported to have taken over the national assembly premises over an alleged plot to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

As learnt, the security personnel were seen at key access points into the premises, checking what go into the premises.

As gathered, the presence of the DSS personnel at the legislative premises caused panic among lawmakers and aides and affirmed reports that the move was to prevent the senate president’s impeachment.

The presence of the security men on Wednesday further fueled claims that the lawmakers have concluded plans to impeach Akpabio as the senate president.

Meanwhile, the Senate President dismissed the claim, saying the security agencies’ presence were to ensure the safety of lawmakers, aides, and civil servants attached to the legislative house.

