DSS rescues 25 Plateau children from abductors

The State Security Service (SSS), has rescued 25 children abducted by gunmen in the Sabon Layi community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

As gathered, the rescued victims regained freedom from the gunmen barely three weeks after they were abducted from the council in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, who received the victims from the SSS on Saturday in Jos, the state capital, explained that at about 7:00 p.m. on December 21, 2025, the children were kidnapped.

“If you recall, on Dec. 21, 2025, 25 children were kidnapped in Sabon Layi area of Wase.

“They were traveling as a group for Maulud celebration, and this group of kidnappers pretended to be vigilantes on the road.

“As they stopped for the normal checks and discussions, it happened that they were kidnappers.

“They kidnapped the victims to an unknown destination, but the security agencies, particularly the DSS launched a manhunt and rescued all the children unhurt,” Jatau said.

The SSG, who said that three of the victims had earlier escaped, thanked the SSS for the feat.

He said that the victims included six females and 19 males, adding that they had been certified medically fit to be reunited with their families.