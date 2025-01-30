DSS releases two Lagos lawmakers after hours in detention

The Department of State Security (DSS) has released over two lawmakers detained for questioning over their involvement in the leadership crisis that led to the enthronement of Mojisola Meranda, who replaced former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa.

The lawmakers released by DSS after hours of questioning were Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island 2) and Sylvester Ogunkelu who represents Epe Constituency.

The lawmakers were questioned over their alleged involvement in the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who was impeached by a majority of Assembly members on January 13 and replaced by Mojisola Meranda.

The lawmakers were allegedly detained for breaking into the House’s store to access the mace, facilitating the legislative process that led to Obasa’s impeachment.

Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Information, Stephen Ogundipe, disclosed the development on Thursday in Lagos, reinforcing that the Assembly stands firmly by its decision.

“Today, members of the Lagos Assembly honored an invitation from the Lagos DSS Command in Shangisha, where we provided detailed insights into the ex-speaker’s removal. At the DSS office, we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to upholding constitutional governance.”

Ogundipe emphasized that the impeachment adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution and the Powers and Privileges Act, which empower state assemblies to regulate their internal proceedings without external interference.

“It is public knowledge that legislative autonomy allows state assemblies to conduct their business freely within designated chambers,” he stated, asserting that Obasa’s removal was a democratic decision that met all legal requirements.

He warned that any attempt to challenge this decision would be seen as undermining the constitutional authority granted to the Assembly.

“The Assembly exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of Lagos residents,” Ogundipe added, making it clear that no form of political interference would reverse their decision.

He also commended the DSS, particularly the Lagos Command Director, for handling the situation professionally and ensuring a smooth and transparent engagement with lawmakers.

Ogundipe reiterated the Assembly’s dedication to its legislative responsibilities, emphasizing its role in serving the people of Lagos and promoting effective governance. He urged all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect legislative proceedings and avoid undue interference.