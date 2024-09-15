DSS releases Sowore after arrest inside Lagos airport

The former residential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has been released by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) after been arrested by the at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos.

Sowore, who was released minutes after his arrest on Sunday, was said to have been held by the immigration on the directives of the DSS.

Sowore, who was a major voice behind the hunger protest against President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies and programs, confirmed his arrest and release by the security agency through the immigration.

He said: “I had just arrived in Nigeria from the USA at MMIA in Lagos; upon reaching Nigerian Immigration, my passport was seized, and they told me they had orders to detain me.

“This is not unexpected because I have always known that it is part of the broader clampdown by the fascist (President Bola Tinubu) regime on dissent and their fear of the upcoming #FearlessINOctober revolt.

“In case this becomes another prolonged and protracted detention, I urge our citizens to ensure they ALL stop tyranny by all means acceptable and necessary, by engaging in the planned series of direct actions slated for 1 October and beyond.”

However, in a post via his official X handle, Sowore disclosed that he had been released by the Nigerian Immigration Service and his passport had been released to him after it was earlier confiscated.

He wrote, “I have just been released by the Nigerian Immigration after a brief detention and my passport released back to me.”

His flight left Washington Dulles International Airport at 6.14 EDT and arrived in Lagos at around 9.43am.

On Thursday, 12 September 2024, a DSS memo ordering the arrest of Sowore upon his arrival in Nigeria was leaked.