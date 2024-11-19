DSS releases Adebutu after interrogation over Ogun council boss attack

The Ogun state former governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has regained freedom after many hours of interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly attempting to kill council Vice chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Muhammed Efuwape, and another member of the party identified as Biola.

Adebutu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was released hours after his detention over alleged involvement in the attack on the council boss during the Local Government election in the state.

The release of the politician was confirmed to newsmen by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, on Tuesday.

Adebutu’s release followed confirmation of his arrest by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun state chapter of PDP, Kayode Adebayo, by the Ogun state command of the DSS in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

It was reported that he was invited for questioning in an alleged connection with a disturbance during the local government elections held last Saturday.

The statement read, “This is to inform the members of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown,” he said

“However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well-wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy”

“Several efforts have been made to secure his bail as of 10pm on Monday, 18th November, 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety but none has yielded any result so far; his lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning”

“By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved.”