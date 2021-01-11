DSS raises alarm over planned inter-religious conflicts in Lagos, 6 other states

The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified six states as targets for extremists plotting to incite inter-religious conflicts across the country, particularly the listed states.

The services listed the states to include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos, and other states from the South East as being targeted by those described as agents of destabilization.

The DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said that it had become imperative for the service to update Nigerians on the plans, adding that those behind the plot were working with external forces to incite religious violence and bring the country into turmoil.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, the service spokesperson hinted that part of the plans by the plotters was to use foot soldiers to attack some worship centers, religious leaders, personalities, key, and vulnerable points.

He, however, advised Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security, and development of the country. However, law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies,” the statement added.