DSS raises alarm on planned attacks across Kogi, Ondo communities

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over an imminent attack by a terrorist group, the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), on some communities across Ondo and Kogi States.

The DSS warned that credible intelligence confirmed that the terrorists have concluded plans to launch coordinated attacks on several communities, particularly those outside the capital.

The alert was contained in a confidential memo sighted yesterday and dated October 20, 2025, addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The DSS warned that the terrorists had already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the affected areas and called on the military to heighten security operations to forestall any attack.

The agency further advised that the level of security alertness across the identified communities be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property.

This latest development comes barely three years after the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where more than 40 worshippers were massacred by suspected ISWAP fighters.

Security analysts have expressed concern over the renewed spread of terrorist activities into southern Nigeria, after years of carnage and abductions in the North-East.