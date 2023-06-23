DSS raises alarm against gunmen planned attacks on worship, recreational centres

Ahead of this year’s Eid-il-Adha celebration the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over planned attacks on worship and recreational centres during festivities, urging Nigerians and law enforcement agencies to be vigilant to prevent these possible attacks across the country.

DSS disclosed that reports gathered from its undercover agents indicated that there were plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities, to unsettle the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for DSS, Peter Afunanya, and made available to newsmen on Thursday evening, the security agency disclosed that citizens vigilance and security agencies patrol remain possible preventive measures.

The DSS also advised operators and patrons of public places including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

The Service promises continued partnership with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.

The statement also disclosed that a joint security team comprising the DSS, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi states, neutralising and apprehending some criminals.

According to Afunanya, the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad aka Abu Direba, a suspected gunrunner on 19th June, 2023 along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in the Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

The statement added that in another joint operation in the early hours of Thursday, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala aka Okwo), a one-time jail breaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi state.

Okwo and his gang members were said to have engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised, with others fleeing the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

