DSS raises alarm against bandits planned attacks on Customs

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm of planned attacks by insurgents on Nigerian Customs and other military posts and bases as well as border communities in Ogun State and other towns on the borderline across the country.

It said that the planned attacks by insurgents were to ensure that the military base along the international border lines between the country and their West African neighbours was incapacitate them as well as make the border become more porous.

The alarm raised by the law enforcement agency was contained in a letter written to the Customs, informing the agency of the findings carried out by its intelligence gathering unit across the country.

In the letter sighted by The Guild on Saturday, the secret police stressed that the planned attacks had been perfected and could be hatched anytime by the bandits that aimed to halt all law enforcement agency operations.

From the letter dated November 25, 2021, addressed to the Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command, Abeokuta, the DSS warned that any delay in boosting security around the borderline could spell doom for the country.

The letter was titled, ‘Plans by Insurgents To Launch Attacks On Military Bases In Various Border Communities,’ and signed by the State Director of Security, Ogun State Command, M.B. Abdullahi.

It read, “Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now.

“In view of the foregoing and the likelihood, such attacks not limited to the military personnel only, all law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack, please.”

Before the alarm on planned attacks, Nigeria had been battling with cases of insurgency that had led to the murder of thousands of Nigerians particularly those residing in the northern regions of the country.

