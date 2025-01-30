DSS quizzes over two Lagos lawmakers’ on Obasa’s removal

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, over two lawmakers were reported to have been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over their alleged involvement in the replacement of the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, with his ex-deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Some of the lawmakers allegedly grilled by the security agency were Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1), Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2), Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2), and Kehinde Joseph.

Sources told our correspondent that the lawmakers were questioned over their involvement in the crisis that had enveloped the House of Assembly, ending the over 10 years of peace and harmonious relationship that existed inside the chamber.

Also on the development, a socio-political group, United Action for Democracy, and residents under the aegis of Lagosians and Concerned Citizens, while confirming the arrest by security agencies, alleged that the moves were strategies to force the lawmakers to reverse the appointment of Meranda as the speaker.

They disclosed this through statements released separately and made available to the Guild on Thursday, describing it as unjust and undemocratic.

In the statement released by Murphy Ajibola for the Lagosians and Concerned Citizens, the residents stated that the lawmakers’ arrest is a threat to the country’s democracy particularly in Lagos.

According to the statement, “This alarming trend, marked by the detention of Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester (Sketel) since yesterday, raises serious concerns about the autonomy of our legislative body and the rule of law in our state.

“The situation escalated further when Hon. Lanre Affinih was invited for questioning but was later released on health grounds. Meanwhile, Hon. Temitope Adewale (Jah) has also been summoned, and Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu has been arrested, reportedly on the directives of powerful individuals seeking to manipulate the Assembly into overturning the removal of former Speaker Hon. Muda Obasa.

“This orchestrated campaign against elected representatives is not just an attack on individual lawmakers; it is an assault on the democratic process itself. The Legislature, as a vital arm of government, is meant to serve as a check on executive power and represent the interests of the people. When lawmakers are intimidated, arrested, or coerced, the very essence of democracy is undermined, and the implications of these actions are grave.

“If the Legislature in Lagos, Nigeria’s political, economic, and commercial nerve center falls victim to such blatant power plays, it could signal the beginning of the end for democracy in our nation. The political landscape will be irrevocably altered, and the voices of the people will be silenced.

“It is imperative that those in power recognize the dangers of their actions. History has shown that attempts to stifle dissent and manipulate democratic institutions lead to unrest and instability. The phrase “let sleeping dogs lie” has never been more relevant; any further attempts to strangle the Legislature will undoubtedly have dire repercussions”.