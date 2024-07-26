DSS orders UBA to freeze Sowore’s account

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has allegedly frozen the account set aside by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and other proponents of the ‘Take It Back Movement’, to fund their protest against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

As gathered, the bank decision was in compliance with the directives of the Department of State Services (DSS) that mandated that the protesters account be frozen immediately to avert any possible breakdown of law and order in the country.

It was learnt that UBA, on its part, had being ensuring that the account function effectively to assist the protesters raise funds across the country and abroad for the 10 day demonstration against the government policies and programmes in the country.

But on Friday, the bank, in compliance with the letter from the DSS freeze the account in its custody and it became inaccessible for the protesters to solicit funds after they had gotten a conditional approval from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to continue preparation for their planned demonstration.

The DSS directive to the financial institution, sources said, was a strategy to prevent suspected mercenaries from allegedly participating in the demonstration scheduled to start from Thursday, August 1st, 2024.

Following the closure, the counsel to the protesters Inibehe Effiong, has written to the financial institution requesting that the embargo placed on the account: Take It Back with number: 2109193911, be lifted immediately.

He said: “We were further informed by our Client today, 26th day of July 2024, that it has been unable to access the above described account as the said account has been frozen by the Bank and rendered inoperable.

“As of the time of writing this letter to you, neither the Bank nor any of its staff has offered any formal explanation in respect of the restriction on our Client’s account.

“In view of the above, we are by this letter demanding that you offer a well- detailed, formal and immediate written explanation for the freezing of our Client’s account within 24 hours of the receipt of this either”