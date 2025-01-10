DSS nabs tech expert for cloning website, fraud

Days after public outcry to apprehend the blogger who manipulated victims to sign up in a fake account, the Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested Sylvester Augustus for cloning its website.

Augustus was apprehended for duplicating the agency’s official website to defraud unsuspecting public members through a fake recruitment scheme.

Earlier, the DSS had raised an alarm, warning the public to disregard any notice of recruitment announcement, describing it as false information from fraudsters.

According to the enforcement agency, the 32-year-old Augustus, from Akpan Eno Street in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was apprehended on Thursday after being tracked to his residence.

It explained that the suspect, who claimed to be a content creator and graduate of the University of Uyo, created a counterfeit DSS website to falsely advertise a recruitment drive scheme with the intention of extorting money from individuals under the guise of job applications.

Meanwhile, the agency said the suspect would be prosecuted in court, in accordance with the law.