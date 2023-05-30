DSS lays siege on EFCC’s office over building ownership

The Department of State Services (DSS) has stormed the Lagos State office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming ownership of the building located at No 15A Awolowo Road in Lagos.

As gathered, the DSS officials arrived in Lagos and parked on the road leading to the EFCC office, preventing entry and exit from the building.

EFCC staff was said to have gone about their work peacefully thinking that the DSS operatives were there to maintain peace for the inauguration which held on Monday.

After the EFCC officials closed from work, men of the DSS were said to have moved into the premises to prevent them from gaining access when they resumed work on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the DSS officers parked two armored personnel carrier outside the gate and took the premises to prevent staff that were resuming from entering and those inside from leaving.

The Guild gathered that the new development was part of the ongoing rivalry between the two agencies with the DSS laying claim to the ownership of the building.

The DSS was said to have threatened and stopped the EFCC in the recent past when the anti-graft commission tried to paint the walls of the building in the colours of the EFCC.

In its reaction, the DSS said it is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

The spokesperson for DSS, Peter Afunanya, said: “It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

