DSS fixes Feb 25 for El-Rufai’s trial

The Department of State Services, DSS, has fixed Wednesday, February 25 as trial date against former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over cybercrime and threats to national security.

The DSS has stated that the three-count charge trial against El-Rufai over alleging breaches of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and violations of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, would be heard at the Federal High Court in Abuja on the date in a sitting to be presided by Justice Joye Abdulmalik.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/99/2026, the agency claimed that the politician unlawfully intercepted and disseminated private communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, raising serious concerns about the misuse of communication technologies by public figures.

Ahead of the hearing, both parties are expected to file pre-trial motions, with El-Rufai, through his legal team, saying he is aware of the scheduled arraignment and vowed that his defence would contest the charges vigorously,

The former Governor emphasised that his recent televised statements were made within the scope of free speech and public interest.

Meanwhile, a DSS spokesperson confirmed the arraignment date but declined to comment further, citing the sensitivity of national security investigations.