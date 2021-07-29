DSS faults 12 Sunday Igboho’s associates’ detention claim

The Department of State Services (DSS) has faulted claims that the service was keeping in its custody no fewer than twelve associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly know as Sunday Igboho, saying it is only detaining three of the embattled leader’s follower.

The security agency noted that contrary to the claims, it was only holding three persons, identified as Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Diokola Adeyemo Ademola, and Bamidele Sunday who are said to be Igboho’s associates.

Making the clarification on Thursday, DSS’ lawyer, I. Awo told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the claim by lawyers to the associates that 12 of them were being held in the secret service custody was false.

According to him, the DSS also had Abdullateef Ofeyagbe (the first applicant) in its custody until July 27 when he was released.

The DSS’ lawyer spoke at the resumed hearing in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by 12 associates of Igboho, who claimed to have been arrested since the DSS raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1.

The lawyer to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, faulted Awo’s claim and insisted that all his clients were being held by the DSS. Meanwhile, the DSS failed to produce the applicants on Thursday as against the order for their production made last week.

Although Awo tried to explain why his client could not comply with the court’s order, Justice Obiora Egwuatu restated the order for the applicants’ production on the next adjourned date. He also ordered the DSS to allow the applicants’ lawyers access to them between today and Monday

During his arguments, Awo informed the court that the DSS has no intention of disobeying the court’s order but there were facts that were necessary for the court to be aware of regarding the matter.

According to him, some of the names on the court order were different from the names of the persons they had arrested on July 1, 2021 at Igboho’s house.

However, the counsel to the applicants, Olajengbesi, alleged that the DSS had given the applicants new names as there are discrepancies in the spelling of their names.

