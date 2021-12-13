DSS extracted my blood over 21 times – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that a medical doctor engaged by the Department of State Service (DSS) has extracted his blood over 21 times and also denied him of his medical record, including results of test carried out from the blood sample taken from him.

This is as the detained leader also dragged the secret security agency before the Federal High Court in Abuja for what he described as gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Kanu, in the suit he filed before the court on Monday through one of his lawyers, Maxwell Opara, said that despite the court order granting him ‘comfort’ in detention, he has neither been allowed to have a change of clothe nor to practice his religion in detention.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/21 supported by an affidavit of urgency that was deposed to by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, the embattled IPOB leader cited the Director General of the DSS, the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents.

Briefing journalists after filing the suit, Opara, said that his client confided in him when he last visited him in DSS detention facility that he suspected the doctor engaged by the security agency was a quack.

According to him, the respondents have no justification to have subjected the Applicant to indignity, humiliation, mental torture and inhuman and degrading treatment.

“The Applicant is a Nigerian citizen who is entitled to the enjoyment of the fundamental rights enshrined in chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 5 and 8 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“The Respondents have deprived the Applicant access to facility and material to practice his faith and ultimately prevented the Applicant from praying and/or practicing his faith, and the aforesaid constitute a breach of the Applicant’s right to practice his religion.

“The Respondents prevented the Applicant from having access to a medical practitioner and legal practitioner of his choice. The Respondent subjected the Applicant to solitary confinement which is a form of mental and physical torture and as such subjects the Applicant to inhuman and degrading treatment and in turn constitutes a violation of Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“The Applicant’s right not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and torture/humiliation is enshrined in Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

“Order (ii) Rule (i) of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 209 empowers any person who alleges that any of the fundamental rights to which he is entitled to is being, has been, or is likely to be infringed upon to apply to the court for a redress.

“The Respondents have no justification to have subjected the Applicant to indignity, humiliation, mental torture and inhuman and degrading treatment,” the affidavit in support of the suit read in part.

