DSS, EFCC arrest redesigned Naira racketeers in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested some members of organised syndicates involved in the hoarding and sales of the newly redesigned naira notes in Abuja and other parts of the country.
Both agencies arrested their suspects separately, but while the DSS did not disclose the location where their syndicates were picked up, the EFCC revealed that its suspects were arrested during different operations in Zone 4 and Dei Dei axis of the country’s capital.
Meanwhile, EFCC disclosed that the suspect currently in its custody were picked from their locations on Saturday, January 28, and Monday, January 30, 2023.
The agency, in a statement on its official social media handle, added that their arrests were made easy after thorough investigations of their operations.
According to the statement, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in separate operations in Zone 4 and Dei Dei axis of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday, January 28, and Monday, January 30, 2023 nabbed members of a syndicate of currency racketeers hoarding and trading with the redesigned Naira notes.
