DSS drags social media user to court over coup posts

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a six‑count charge at the Federal High Court in Abuja against 27‑year‑old Innocent Onukwume for allegedly advocating a military takeover and publishing inflammatory material on social media.

According to the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025, Onukwume, a resident of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA, Rivers State, allegedly committed the offences in October 2025.

The charge, filed yesterday by A. M. Danalami, states that Onukwume’s conduct contravened and is punishable under Sections 46A(1) and 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.

Some counts in the charge read: That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old, of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, sometimes in October, 2025, having the intent to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturbing the public peace, posted a message calling for a coup in Nigeria on your social media account, to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigeria government and join the AES. That is all we need now.’ You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap 77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old, of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, on or about the 15th day of October, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, enmity, criminal intimidation, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly and intentionally posted a message on the social media via your verified account, to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: ‘It will happen eventually, Nigerian. The military needs your support now! Only them can save this country. The bastardd in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West and they run our intelligence apparatus only the military can reset this country.’ You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended).

That you, Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, male, 27 years old, of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, on or about the 15th day of October, 2025 and within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, enmity, criminal intimidation, hatred, ill will, or needless anxiety against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly and intentionally posted a message on the social media via your verified account, to wit: your verified X account (@theagroman), by which you published the following words: “Tinubu has to go and APC has to die for Nigeria to have any semblance of normal life. And if you think your stupid, votes can remove Tinubu. I’m here to tell you that you’re a fool.’ You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended).