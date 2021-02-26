DSS distances office from Sunday Igboho’s attempted arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has refuted claims that its operatives attempted to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The secret service explained that contrary to several reports on different national dailies and across the social media platforms, its officers never attempted to arrest the activist.

Through a statement released to journalists on Friday by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the DSS urged Nigerians to disregard the news report and go about their lawful businesses.

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded,” the statement said.

The Guild had earlier reported that efforts by a joint team of the Nigerian Army, DSS, and other security operatives to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were foiled by youths in his community.

The action of the youths was reported to have resulted in a commotion that lasted for several minutes, forcing the law enforcement officers to abandon the plan and left.

As gathered, Igboho was on his way to visit an Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Lagos State on Friday when the joint team, numbering about 40 officers, ambushed him and attempted to whisk him away but the youths wade in and foiled the plan.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who confirmed the actions of the joint security team and the youths, condemned the plan to arrest the activist.

He said: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives, and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides,” he added.

The attempted arrest could be connected to the seven days ultimatum issued by Igboho to Fulani community in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo over alleged killings of a politician and prominent farmer, Fatai Aborode.