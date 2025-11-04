DSS dismisses 115 officials over indiscipline, others

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed no fewer than 115 of its personnel over various acts of indiscipline and misconduct.

This forms part of the agency’s ongoing internal reform aimed at sanitising its operations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the secret police said the action followed a series of internal investigations that found the affected officers guilty of offences ranging from gross misconduct and disobedience to established service regulations, to activities considered unbecoming of members of the agency.

The DSS cautioned members of the public against dealing with anyone parading as an operative of the Service, noting that some of the dismissed officials have continued to impersonate active personnel to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from engaging with these individuals who have been dismissed from the Service. Anyone found transacting official business with them does so at their own risk,” the statement warned.

The Service also reiterated its earlier alert on two individuals Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin who were previously disowned by the agency for fraudulent activities conducted in its name.

According to the DSS, the disciplinary action aligns with its ongoing effort to strengthen professionalism, accountability, and integrity within its ranks.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high ethical standards, stressing that it will not hesitate to sanction any personnel found violating its code of conduct or engaging in acts capable of tarnishing the Service’s image.