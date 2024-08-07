DSS detains seven Polish nationals linked to Kano hunger protests

No fewer than seven Polish nationals have been arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) after preliminary investigations linked them to the violence that marred the hunger protests in Kano State.

Before their arrest, the seven foreigners were alleged to have waved Russian flags during the violent demonstration against the Federal Government economic policies and programs in Kano.

As gathered, the suspects were said to be students in one of the tertiary institutions in Kano.

The arrest of the seven foreigners was disclosed by DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, during meeting conveyed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugar with members of the diplomatic corps on Wednesday.

While responding to questions, the DSS Rep explained those picked up were being investigated.

He assured that their arrest was not a targeted attempt on Polish nationals but they were found at a public place where the country’s law were being violated.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, a representative of the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Tuggar stated that the Federal Government’s effort to enhance socioeconomic development was reason for cutting down debt servicing from 90 per cent to 68 per cent, as well as other interventions to ensure food security, create jobs and investments.

The minister noted that the past few days have seen bad narratives on social media which is currently threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

He, however, assured that the Federal Government remained committed to protecting members of the diplomatic corps, as well as Nigerians in line with international laws.

Tuggar, meanwhile, warned that the government would not spare anyone found guilty of funding the protest both from within and outside the shores of the country.

The DSS had earlier vowed to release sponsors of foreign-flags that were waved during the hunger protest which it described as an act promoting insurrection in the country.

The security agency appealed to Nigerians for more time, in order for the incumbent administration to address the citizens major concerns.