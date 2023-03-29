DSS confirms plans to install interim government, stop Tinubu’s swearing in

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria, even after the 2023 presidential election had been concluded with the announcement of the Lagos State former governor, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari will finish his second tenure in May 29 when president-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as next Nigeria president.

Buhari at separate times insisted that he does not plan to stay in office beyond the constitutional eight years – since May 29, 2015 when he took over from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya in a statement on Wednesday, said the secret police has identified some key players behind the plots traucate democracy after the 2023 general election.

Afunanya said the DSS “considers the plot being pursued by these entrenched interests as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into crisis.”

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians,” Afunanya said.

The DSS spokesman said the plots to impose an interim government are being planned through protests in the country and court orders to block the transition of power to the next government.

Afunanya said the DSS supports the Trsition Counil and Buhari in his avowed commitment to hitch-free handover and assured that the president will work to achieve it.

He said the DSS will collaborate with the council and other security agencies to ensure a seamless inauguration of the next government on May 29, 2023.

“Consequently, the service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations,” Afunanya said.

He urged media organisations, judicial authorities and civil societies to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability in Nigeria.

“While monitoring, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obvious intentions.”

