DSS cautions Nigerians against inciting, divisive comments

Following rising agitations against and growing dissatisfaction across Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned Nigerians against inciting and divisive comments, saying the country’s recent reality calls for sober reflection.

It explained despite the security challenges, the country’s secret agency would continue to support, promote indivisible and united Nigeria through its actions and position as an entity and that it would continue exposing bitter elements seeking to set the country up in flames.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said that it was surprising that past public office holders and notable Nigerians were part of those publicly supporting separatists move and backing those who are ignorantly calling for division in the country.

Through a statement on Sunday, the DSS spokesperson ccondemed what he described as ‘unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of this country.’

He listed those making the said statements to include some religious and past political leaders ‘who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it. It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country.’

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

“They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security. It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

“In this regard, self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.

“Recently, the Service invited and cautioned some persons who deniably recounted their earlier statements or said they were quoted out of context. The public should be wary of such individuals and their co-travellers who, incite them in the open but, turn in the secret to retrieve their words after they had caused the damage.

“While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indisolluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors. Consequently, the Servcie is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country,” the statement said.

