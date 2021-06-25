DSS begins questioning Gumi on loose talks, inciting comments

The Department of State Security (DSS) has begun questioning social critic and Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over alleged loose talks, inciting comments on issues bordering on insecurity, particularly that of bandits across the northern region.

As gathered, his invitation by the secret service was not unconnected to remarks the islamic scholar made during a Television interview that allegedly portrayed the Nigerian military in a bad light.

Confirming the development, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, noted that the cleric was in the service custody and that he was been questioned on personal level as the security agency does on its routine probing of people that needs to provide answers to questions.

“Sheikh Gumi was invited by the Service. It is not out of place for it to invite any person of interest,” the service’s spokesman said. It would be recalled that Gumi had been an advocate for bandits and asked the Federal Government to grant them amnesty as was extended to Niger Delta militants.

He had in a recent interview alleged that the bandits were victims of circumstances and that majority of them were forced into the trade after history of simple criminality across their regions of operations.

“When I listened to them, I found out that it is a simple case of criminality which turned into banditry, which turned into ethnic war, and some genocide too behind the scene; people don’t know.

“The bandits were forced into criminality. I think it is a population that is pushed by circumstances into criminality. And this is what we should look, let’s remove the pressure, let’s remove the things that made them into criminals because we have lived thousands of years without any problems with the nomadic herdsmen. They are peaceful people. But something happened that led them to this,” he said in a recent interview.

