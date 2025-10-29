DSS arrests Rivers man over call for military coup

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a man identified as Innocent Chukwuma in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for allegedly inciting the Nigerian military to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Chukwuma, who reportedly operated an account on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @TheAgroman, was said to have used the platform to call for a coup and urged soldiers to “suspend the Nigerian government.”

In one of his viral posts, the suspect allegedly wrote: “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.”

He further claimed that “only the military can reset this country,” calling on Nigerians to support the armed forces in taking over power.

Security sources told the guild that DSS operatives traced the suspect’s location to Oyigbo after monitoring his online activities. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

“The suspect is cooperating with investigators,” the source confirmed, adding that preliminary findings indicated that his posts were capable of undermining national security and democratic stability.

As of press time, the DSS had yet to issue an official statement on the arrest.

However, the agency is said to be intensifying efforts to curb the spread of online incitement and subversive comments against the Nigerian state.