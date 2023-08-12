DSS arrests NURTW national president, three others in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa, and three other officers of the transport union from its headquarters in Abuja.

Other officials arrested by DSS were the General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi, Olayi Odion, National Trustee, Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

After the arrest, the DSS also sealed national headquarters of the transport union in Saturday, preventing it’s members from having access to the facility.

The development was confirmed by the Deputy President of the union, Isa Ore, to newsmen.

He disclosed that they were arrested at the premises of the Secretariat at about 5 pm.

Ore explained that the armed policemen and operatives DSS invaded the secretariat and asked all the occupants to vacate the building premises.

Isa, who expressed shock over the development, said they were not given any reason for the action.

He said the union was preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected members of the National Administrative Council when the police arrived and ordered the staff to vacate and seal off the premises

He said, “We were shocked to see the policemen in their number locking our secretariat without giving them a reason.

” Today, Saturday, we are preparing for the inauguration and swearing of the newly elected National Administrative Council members, but we just saw police, and they asked us to leave the premises. They said it was an order from the above and detained our President and other leaders at Wuse police station.

“I have called the FCT Commissioner of police but he said he was not in town”

The arrest came barely a month after

The Baruwa’s second term ambition suffered a setback, as an industrial court sitting in Lagos adjourned a case challenging his eligibility for second term till November 29.

Vice President of the union (Southwest), Tajudeen Agbede and six others from Southwest states (Oyo,Ogun,Ondo, Osun Lagos and Ekiti) are challenging the legibility of Baruwa to go for second term, “because union activities are virtually absent in Southwest states.”

Similarly, an industrial court in Abuja had adjourned a case also challenging the eligibility of Baruwa for second term till October.

With the two cases adjourned, it implies that that the union will not be able to hold its delegate conference earlier slated for August, as doing anything contrary will be tantamount to contempt of court.

Baruwa and his executive were inaugurated on August 29, 2019 for a term of four years. Constitutionally his tenure will expire on August 28, 2023.

