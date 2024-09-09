DSS arrests NLC chairman before jetting abroad

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Joe Ajaero, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on his way to attend an official Trade Union Congress (TUC) engagement in the United Kingdom. The reason for his arrest is still unknown.

The NLC, who confirmed the development on Monday, condemned the arrest, calling it an assault on Nigerian workers.

The NLC revealed this through a short statement on its social media platform saying:

“The assault on Nigerian workers continues; President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, was arrested and abducted by men of the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, this morning on his way to attend an official engagement of the TUC in the United Kingdom, and he is now detained at the office of the NSA”.

Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, in a statement released to newsmen after the arrest, stated that Ajaero was detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument.

Upah described Ajaero’s arrest as “a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation,” adding that it is completely unjustified under the law of the nation.

“Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive.

“His detention is therefore a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation, as he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body”.

“His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation.”

“The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers.”

“This is an unmistakable demonstration of the height of lawlessness being perpetuated by the Nigerian government and its agencies in their bid to silence every voice of dissent and opposition in the country, as the government’s economic policies continue to afflict the people with monumental suffering and hardship.”

According to the statement, the Congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon.

The NLC further asked for its chairman’s immediate and unconditional release and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class, including innocent citizens who hold dissenting opinions.

Also advocating for the release of held protesters, it states:

“we demand the state frees all Nigerians languishing in various prisons around the country for exercising their democratic rights to protest in the #EndBadGovernance rallies around the country.”

Upah further said the organs of the Congress are in a closed-door meeting, adding that the outcome will be made available to the public.