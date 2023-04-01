DSS arrests Lagos chief after threatening to deploy IPOB across markets

Barely 24 hours after threatening to deploy Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across markets in Lagos, the Department of State Services (DSS) has allegedly arrested the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu, over inciting comments in the state.

The Lagos chief was said to have been arrested by the security operatives during a midnight raid of his palace in Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

As gathered, the DSS were joined in the raid of Nwajagu,’s palace by a team of policemen on Saturday over his comments that had gone viral on different social media platforms.

A police source revealed that the team stormed his palace but he fled; he was eventually traced to a hotel in Ejigbo and arrested at 1:00 am., and he is currently in the custody of the DSS.

Before the arrest, the chief had vowed to invite members of IPOB to Lagos to secure properties especially markets dominated by traders of Southeast extraction of the country.

Nwajagu, in a 49-second video shared on Twitter yesterday, said the move became necessary in the wake of attacks on some Igbo people in the state.

The Igbo leader said he stood by his words, insisting that his people must take a stand in Lagos.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that,” Nwajagu said.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they come, they will know that we have our own men there.”

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words; let my words go viral. “Igbo must get their rights and get standing in Lagos State.”

