DSS arrests Kaduna train kidnaped passengers’ negotiator arriving from Egypt

The Department of State Services (DSS) has held the Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, after he was repatriated by the Egyptian authorities to the country.

DSS said that Mamu was intercepted at the Cairo international airport by its foreign partners while traveling to Saudi Arabia and has been returned to the country for questioning.

It added that the the lead negotiator between the Nigerian government and bandits was arrested and taken into its custody on Wednesday on arrival from Cairo at the airport.

As gathered, the arrest of the media outfit owner came barely one month after withdrawing as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining train attack victims.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, disclosed the development through a statement made available to newsmen after reports emanated that the journalist was apprehended by the foreign agent.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia,” the statement read.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody. The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

Mamu had been vocal about his role in negotiating the freedom of persons kidnapped by bandits from a train en route to Kaduna from Abuja in late March 2022.

The publisher was held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, alongside members of his family at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours before being repatriated to Nigeria.

It was learnt that he left Nigeria yesterday and was subjected to investigation by Egyptian security agencies but was not indicted with anything incriminating.

Mamu alleged that the Nigerian government planned to detain him in Egypt, a similar pattern to the arrest of Yoruba separatist Sunday Igboho who was arrested in the Republic of Benin and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the Egyptian government found that his papers were genuine but had to detain him following the request from the federal government

His arrest comes a day after Nigeria’s information and culture minister Lai Mohammed reassured Nigerians that the worst of insecurity in the country is over.

He hinted that although there might still be pockets of attacks nationwide, he pointed out that the situation can never be worse.

Mohammed spoke a joint press briefing with three other heads of ministries, including Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Police, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Monday.

Aregbesola said the interior ministry had fulfilled its mandate of maintaining internal security through its four agencies and contributed to economic development by facilitating entry, operations and establishment of foreigners and foreign firms to do business in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

