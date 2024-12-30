DSS arrests Kaduna-based activist over fake video

A Kaduna-based activist and political commentator, Mahdi Shehu, has been apprehended by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly disseminating a misleading video that was considered a potential threat to the country’s national security.

As gathered, Shehu was arrested after the video gained traction on social media, prompting concerns about its sensitive nature to the country’s peace and harmony.

Sources indicate that Shehu was currently being held in the DSS custody in Kaduna and may be arraigned by the security agency over a breach of peace in the country.

Sources said that the arrests in question involved the sharing of outdated footage, falsely suggesting that the Nigerian government intended to establish a French military base in the North-West.

It was learnt that Mahdi, after realizing the true status of the video, immediately deleted the content but the video had since gone viral on social media with many quoting him as their source.

Authorities have reportedly issued directives for Shehu’s arraignment while ensuring that his rights are upheld during his detention.

Additionally, it has been noted that Shehu previously faced legal issues, including an arrest for attempted extortion, as explained by former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

Shehu’s lawyer contended that his client’s arrest was politically motivated, stemming from calls for an investigation into former President Muhammadu Buhari and his associates.

Malami’s firm, however, countered these claims, asserting that Shehu was apprehended for extortion and related offenses.