DSS arrests doctor supplying drugs to bandits terrorising Kwara

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a medical doctor suspected of providing medical treatment and supplying prescription drugs, including painkillers and antibiotics, to bandits terrorising communities in parts of Kwara State.

The medical practitioner was reportedly ferrying the drugs from Sokoto to kidnappers in the North-Central state when he was intercepted by operatives of the anti-crime unit.

According to the Kwara State Government on Friday, the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was apprehended in the Jebba area following intelligence reports on the activities of kidnappers and their couriers.

It was gathered that the criminal gangs had become desperate for medical care after sustaining gunshot wounds during a gun battle with security forces.

With the doctor now in DSS custody, operatives are expected to interrogate him in an effort to uncover the wider kidnapping network and identify his colleagues allegedly involved in similar illegal activities.

“We are advising improved security measures in health facilities located in thickly forested areas, which the kidnappers may target,” a security official added.