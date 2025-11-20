DSS arraigns seven IPOB commanders before Abuja court

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned seven alleged commanders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before the Federal High Court in Abuja on terrorism-related charges.

The suspects, linked to Finland-based IPOB agitator Simon Ekpa, were charged in three separate suits “FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025, FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025, and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025” filed on 19 November 2025.

They are accused of receiving funds and other material support from Ekpa and other foreign-based members of the group to support violent activities in the South-East.

A major defendant, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, described by investigators as an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger, was charged with terrorism financing.

According to the DSS on Thursday, Larabo operated an unlicensed Bureau de Change (BDC) business through which he allegedly received and disbursed substantial sums for IPOB’s operations.

The Service said the accused persons functioned as IPOB commanders, arms couriers, Eastern Security Network fighters and foot soldiers reportedly funded and directed by Ekpa, who is currently serving a six-year sentence in Finland for terror-related offences.

The DSS also provided updates on several other terrorism cases including two internationally-wanted terror suspects Mahmud Usman (alias Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (alias Abu Baara) whose trials are scheduled to continue on 15 January 2026 before Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court.

Similarly, the prosecution of Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 2011 UN building bombing in Abuja, is ongoing. Al-Barnawi and four others are standing trial for their roles in the attack.

Five additional suspects facing a nine-count charge over the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, also have their case before the Federal High Court.

The Service further confirmed that ten suspects arrested over attacks in Benue and Plateau states are being prosecuted, following directives from President Bola Tinubu to apprehend the perpetrators.

Also awaiting arraignment is Abdulazeez Obadaki (alias Bomboy), described as an ISWAP commander, who was recently recaptured and allegedly confessed to orchestrating the Owo church attack and another on Deeper Life Church, Okene.

Another suspect, Musa Abubakar, identified as a key arms manufacturer and supplier, was arrested in Plateau State.

According to the DSS, its Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who assumed office in August 2024, ordered a comprehensive review of inherited terrorism cases and directed enhanced forensic investigations to strengthen ongoing prosecutions.