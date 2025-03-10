Drunk policeman kills man in Niger

A police officer has killed an unarmed man identified as Sani in the Angwan-Kaje area of Maitumbi, Minna, Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on Monday when the officer who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, began shooting recklessly in the area.

Sani, who was reportedly sleeping at the time, was fatally shot, while a tea seller popularly called Mai Shayi escaped death.

A witness said, “The officer shot him unlawfully while he was sleeping. He attempted to shoot another person called Mai Shayi, but he ran and escaped. Bullet shells were found at the scene,”

Another source described the deceased as a peaceful individual with no ties to criminal groups.

“We knew him. He was not arrogant, and he did not belong to any ‘Yan daba’ group. He was a good person,” the source said.

The Niger police command spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that investigation has commenced on the case.

He said, “The Command received the complaint of the alleged shooting this morning, which was reported to have occurred at about 3 a.m. on 10th March 2025 at Angwan-Kaje area of Maitumbi, Minna”.

He further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maitumbi to investigate the incident and identify the officer involved.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the DPO Maitumbi to investigate and identify the team who allegedly committed such a heinous act for further necessary action. Further development and action taken will be made known to the public in due course”.